June HAMELIN
Passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, October 30, 2020 in her 96th year. Loving mother of Christine and the late Claude (Alex) Hamelin. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Mike), Derek (Brittany), Shayne and Phoenix. Great-grandmother of Landon and Logan. There was a Visitation on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME (7910 Yonge St. Stroud) Please note COVID-19 attendance restrictions. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
