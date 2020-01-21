|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of June Evelyn Hammill, one of the last living matriarchs of the Hammill family on Saturday, January 11, 2020. June was a vibrant soul who will be dearly missed by family and friends. Born in Manitoba on June 8, 1925. June was predeceased by her husband Howard, sisters Elaine and Jean, brother David and her son Jack. She will be remembered by her son David (Sharon), grandchildren Craig, Ryan (Nicole), Jacqueline, Samantha (Jeremy), Christy and Alexandra (Sean) and great-grandchildren Hannah, Ryan Jr., Avery, Owen and Georgia. June lived and was a big part of the small community of Singhampton, Ontario, she was a longtime employee of Harding Carpets and spent winters in Las Vegas with Howard when health permitted. She loved sports of all kinds but baseball was her favourite, she enjoyed cheering for her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service of remembrance will be held in the spring followed by interment at Singhampton Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated. Friends may visit June's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020