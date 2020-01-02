Home

June Isabel Sirr

June Isabel Sirr Obituary
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Good Samaritan Senior's Complex, Alliston, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. June, in her 97th year, beloved wife of the late Ira Sirr. Loving mother of Dianne (the late Hans) Hofman, Patricia (Tom) Smith, and the late John (Margaret) Sirr. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Tawnia (John), Kerri (Dave), late Ronald, Karen (John), Scott (Jolene), Matthew (Stephanie) and her great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Barbara (late John) and Tim (Myrna). Respecting June's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later late. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477.
