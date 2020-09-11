1/1
June (Thompson) McMILLAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June McMillan passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital at the age of 100. June, beloved wife of the late George will be deeply missed by her daughters Janet (Richard) Smyth of Mississauga and Marianne (Robert) Hogg of Collingwood. She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren Vanessa, Alyson and Greg Smyth and Dianna Hogg; great-grandchildren Charlotte, Eloise, Jack, Cole, Matthew and Luke. She was predeceased by her three sisters and one brother. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House. Friends may visit June's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved