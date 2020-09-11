June McMillan passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital at the age of 100. June, beloved wife of the late George will be deeply missed by her daughters Janet (Richard) Smyth of Mississauga and Marianne (Robert) Hogg of Collingwood. She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren Vanessa, Alyson and Greg Smyth and Dianna Hogg; great-grandchildren Charlotte, Eloise, Jack, Cole, Matthew and Luke. She was predeceased by her three sisters and one brother. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House. Friends may visit June's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com