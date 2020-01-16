Home

June Simpson

Passed away peacefully with her family at Matthews House Hospice on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Ken Simpson. Loved mother of Kevin (Wendy), Darlene (Tom) and predeceased by Keith (Linda). Loving grandma of Christine, Kyle (Colleen), Lindsay (Jim), Stephanie (Jimmy), Rachael and great grandma of Landon, Jayden, Tara-Lynn, Kaleb, Wyatt, Kolby, Weston and Isaiah. Dear sister of Jean Turner, Betty Dermott, Edith Cook, Mary Lou Riddell and predeceased by Merlin, Norris, Dee, Harold. June will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow Alliston Union Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020
