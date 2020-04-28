Home

LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Jurgen (Jerry) OTTEN

Jurgen (Jerry) OTTEN Obituary
74, passed away at home on April 25th after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ardyth, of 53 years. His two children Jeffrey (Kim) and Angela (Michael & Kierra Dey), and grandchildren Christian, Kayla, Mia and Joshua. After 25 years of dedicated service to the Armed Forces, Jerry retired in 1989 and moved to Midland where he worked at Mitsubishi for 8 years before the plant closed. He then worked at Walmart from day one of opening until again retiring in 2017. He had a love of golf, hockey and a good quality Lazy boy with a big screen TV. A generous man, Jurgen will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. We hope to host a gathering on August 30th at the Penetang Legion, if circumstances permit. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020
