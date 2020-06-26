With the heaviest sorrow filled heart, I would like to announce the passing of my son, Justin Majury (de Vries), at the young age of 22, a heavy machine operator and farmer. Beloved son of Janette Majury (de Vries) and Erich de Vries (deceased), father of Paisley Majury (with Drew Cowie), big brother to Tyler de Vries and Megan de Vries Schneider, grandson of Thomas and Virginia Majury, nephew of Tina Dillion, Debbie Kumar-Misir (Rob), Gerry de Vries (Michelle) and Alex de Vries. Those who knew Justin lost a shining light in their lives. He was a 4H member of the sheep club and calf club that advanced him to show at the Royal Winter Fair. Home was the Majury's North River Ranch in Severn, where he farmed at a young age, worked on restoring old trucks, fixing tractors and made sure his family stayed close. Justin was known as the Big Brother to his cousins and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Justin's Celebration of Life with his family and friends will be postponed for a later date. Donations to the 4H Club or Coldwater Heritage Museum in his memory would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 26, 2020.