Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Manor on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 81. Predeceased by his parents Edmond and Ernestine Marchildon. Dear brother of Florent (the late Annabel), Georgette Jaiko (the late Roger Jaiko and Jack Weaver), the late Beatrice Moreau (the late Leonard), Rejeanne Marchand (Jean Baptiste), the late Guy (the late Rose), John (Pauline), Rose-Marie Dorion (the late Donald "Duck"), Richard (Anne), Louise (Deidre) the late Joseph (survived by Debbie), the late Jacques (survived by Joyce) and the late Rénè (survived by Elaine). He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Tompkins House would be appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 24, 2020