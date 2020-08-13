1/1
K. Roy HOOD
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Kenneth "Roy" Hood at Southlake Memorial Hospital, Newmarket on July 31st, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband and best friend of Brenda for almost 46 years. Honoured father of Gregory and dear brother of Gary. His unique sense of humour and sharp wit will be missed by all who knew him including extended family members Lyn, Norma and Anna and close friends Mike and Denise, as will his passion for the Liverpool Football Club. As in his death, as in life he wanted us to know "You'll Never Walk Alone". Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Due to Covid19 considerations, the family has chosen to celebrate Roy's life privately at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 13, 2020.
