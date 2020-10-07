1/
Kaarina Norris
Passed away peacefully at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital on September 23, 2020. Kaarina moved to Canada from Finland with her family at a young age. She met and married Alan Norris (2003) and together they built a life in Wasaga Beach. She worked for many years at Daal Specialities and LOF before her retirement. Kaarina lived a full life; she will be missed by her family in Finland and her many friends. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood Chapel.

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 7, 2020.
