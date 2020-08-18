1/1
Karen Jewel Holder BEACOCK
1961-10-13 - 2020-08-10
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karen Jewel Holder Beacock. She passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 with family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. We would like to thank our extended family and many friends for the kind words of support, continued love and prayers during this difficult time. She is predeceased by her Mother Barbara Holder, Husband Kevin Beacock and step-sister Phyllis Cardinal. Karen leaves behind her sister Kathy Evans, and brothers Ken (Marietta) Rowlanson and Todd (Lisa) Holder, her two loving daughters Terri-lynn (Dallas) Beacock and Shannon (Danny) Beacock. Proud grandmother of Madison, Dazeray, Gavin and Sydney and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her family, friends and all that knew her, including her good friends in Cuba; forever her "happy place." Karen was well known for her warm, outgoing, kind heart and infectious laugh. She is forever now in the loving arms of her late husband and soulmate Kevin Beacock (September 2017). As per Karen's wishes, cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later yet to be determined date. If so desired, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in her name. "Your My Star In Heaven ....Mum.... I'm sending a dove to heaven With a parcel on its wings Be careful when you open it its full of beautiful things Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs to say how much I miss you and to send you all my love I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain to walk with me throughout my life.. until we meet again." - Author Unknown Love always, your crew


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 18, 2020.
