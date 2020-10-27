Passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Loving father of Monica. Dear brother of Raakel, Lea and Urpo. He will be sadly missed by many friends, neighbors and extended family. A private family service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2 o'clock p.m. Friends are welcome to attend virtually by following this link; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ
. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies and the Public Health Unit there will be a limit on the number of people permitted into Adams Funeral Home at one time. Maximum of 40 people (invite only) for the service is permitted. Please note that wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives is mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the funeral home parking lot please.