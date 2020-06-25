Karin McDERMOTT
Passed peacefully at home in Port Severn on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in her 61st year. Karin, predeceased by her husband Glen and recently by her father Steve, will be sadly missed by her mother Leni, her brother Stephen (Andrea) Van Stroe, her nephews Joey (Chantelle) and Cody (Alexandria) and her great niece Nova. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Karin's life will take place when everyone can get together. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Huronia and will be received at Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551 Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 25, 2020.
