Karl John JANES
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly passed with family by his side on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Predeceased by his loving wife Donna (2012). Beloved father of Anita (Stevan) Harris, Jennifer (Keith) Incitti and Hollie (Derek) Van Horne. Proud Grampie of Alyssa, Emalie, Michael, Isabell, Meadow, Myles, Marabella, Cohen and Reese. Dear brother of Anna (Victor), Ricky, Paul (Natalia) and Lisa (Steve). Loving companion of Margaret. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends at the Spry Mason Lodge and other Veterans from his military days. Funeral Service will take place ONLINE ONLY via livestream at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. Cremation to immediately follow. Donations in Karl's memory may be made to the Spry Masonic Lodge, Box 567, 12 Main Street West., Beeton and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at ww.steckleygooderham.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved