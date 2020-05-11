Suddenly passed with family by his side on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Predeceased by his loving wife Donna (2012). Beloved father of Anita (Stevan) Harris, Jennifer (Keith) Incitti and Hollie (Derek) Van Horne. Proud Grampie of Alyssa, Emalie, Michael, Isabell, Meadow, Myles, Marabella, Cohen and Reese. Dear brother of Anna (Victor), Ricky, Paul (Natalia) and Lisa (Steve). Loving companion of Margaret. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends at the Spry Mason Lodge and other Veterans from his military days. Funeral Service will take place ONLINE ONLY via livestream at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. Cremation to immediately follow. Donations in Karl's memory may be made to the Spry Masonic Lodge, Box 567, 12 Main Street West., Beeton and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at ww.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 11, 2020.