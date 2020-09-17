In the early daylight hours of September 9, 2020, Kathaleen Mae Dance (nee Robinson) passed away peacefully at Sunset Manor assisted living facility in Collingwood, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband of 38 years James Malcolm Dance, by her sister Marie Risebrough (late Orval) and brother Clarence (Sonny) Robinson (Marlene), sons James (Jimmie) Donald and Francis (Frank) Ronald, and her daughter- in- law Ruth Dance (Kaniuk). Born in Collingwood on April 23, 1932 to the late John and Edna Robinson, Kathaleen is survived by her brothers Doug (late Suzanne), Donald (Cathy), Dennis (late Shirley) and Ronald, and her children John Thomas (Nancy Lynn Wilson), and Linda Kathleen (David Hank deRuiter). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Alysha Guest (Stuart), Allison deRuiter, Warren Dance, Malcolm deRuiter, Kaitlyn Buske (Tyler), Jamie Dance, Kaileigh Dance, Kathaleen Dance, Jack Dance, and her great-grandchildren Benjamin Dance, Harrison Guest and Charles Buske. Kathaleen was an avid skier in her youth, participating in provincial ski championships with her older sister Marie. Whenever it was cold outside and with some delight, she would tell her children of the early days of Blue mountain when she would help to use a sleigh to lift skiers arriving in Craigleith to the ski hill from the train depot to the ski hill. In her later years she frequently dreamed of returning to the ski hill. For most of their child-raising years, Jim and Kath were avid gardeners. In later years, along with their son Frank, they operated a small greenhouse business. Kath was an active member of the local horticultural society, and enjoyed participating in their exhibitions. When her children and grandchildren were figure skating or playing hockey, she was a keen supporter and was often seen at the Eddie Bush arena. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Sunset Manor for the care and attention their mother received during her time spent there. A private family graveside service will be held at First Presbyterian Cemetery on September 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and Collingwood Presbyterian Church would be greatly appreciated. Friends may visit Kathaleen's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com