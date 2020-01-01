|
With profound sadness, Katharina Hille passed away at Hillcrest Care Center in Midland, Ontario on December 25, 2019. Katharina will be dearly missed by her husband, Gunther. Cherished mother of Monica Nicoll (William). Beloved oma of Katarina and Thomas. Katharina was born July 24, 1922. Gunther and Katharina were married August 17, 1946. They were lovingly married 73 years. They immigrated and moved to Canada from Germany in 1953. Katharina worked 32 years at St. Andrews Hospital and Georgian Bay Hospital. She was so proud of her hard work and dedication. During 30 years of retirement, Gunther and Katharina traveled to islands, Florida and South America. Katharina loved Gunther's flower garden and loved beautiful music every day. The family expresses deep gratitude to both Georgian Bay Retirement Lodge and Hillcrest Care Center. These loving places provided compassionate care and nurturing for Katharina in her last days. Deepest gratitude for Bayshore Nurses and PSWs who cared deeply for Katharina in her home and in the Lodge. Thank you to the Community Reach drivers. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life for the family will take place in the spring with Gunther's flowers. Memorial donations could be made to the Kingdom Hall. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca