Katharine Claire Stephens Tummon died on August 21, 2020 in Willowdale, Ontario. She was 94. Beloved by her children: Ian (Naomi), Katharine (Shawn), Jeanie (Chris) and Cynthia (Sean) and her grandchildren: Rebecca (James), Jacob (Jessica) and Emma; Paula and Emily; Laura, Trent (Deanna) and Alex; as well as her great-grandchildren Aurelia and Audrey. Claire was born in Barrie, Ontario on December 19, 1925 to Marion Christina Murray Stephens and Paul Crispin Stephens. Dr. Little, who delivered her, told the family: "she's a beautiful baby." Claire was glad to share this story all the while knowing that Dr. Little might say this of every baby, safely delivered. She was one of four children: sister Ruth and brothers Donald and Murray. Claire grew up in the hamlet of Glencairn during the late twenties and thirties amongst family and community members who had survived the Great War and who lived through the Great Depression. She was influenced by aunts and great-aunts, uncles and great-uncles, cousins, second cousins and more. She loved to read, discovering Pride and Prejudice at the age of sixteen. She loved literature, art and poetry. A commitment to education was an important personal value. Ultimately, she became a primary specialist teacher for eighteen years. A former colleague described her as "a wonderful teacher." Claire spent part of her summers up at Pointe au Baril with her Auntie Marge and Uncle George. This early experience of the joys of cottage life on Georgian Bay were treasured throughout her life. She came of age during WWII. She left home to go to university at the age of 17, attending classes at Victoria College, University of Toronto. During this time, she formed strong friendships which were life long. She met William J. Tummon while at University and they married shortly after the war was over. They built a home in Willowdale and bought property on Gloucester Pool, building a cottage there. Following the end of her marriage, Gloucester Pool and the cottage would become central as a place of independent life, beauty, hospitality, relaxation, restoration, and the focus of many creative construction projects. Over the years, Claire welcomed many friends and family to the Pool. She was shaped by a deep curiosity about and understanding of her ancestors and their lives. This continuing passion occupied her until her death. Mourned by her immediate and extended family, friends and neighbours, Claire has been interred in Glencairn cemetery. Donations may be made to SickKid's Foundation or the Severn Sound Environmental Association in Claire's memory. Claire's children are grateful to her medical care team and the personal support workers' diligence in providing her with as much independence as possible and with loving care throughout her last weeks. Friends may visit Claire's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com