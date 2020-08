It is with deep sadness that we announce Katherine (Miller) Brown left this world on Thursday, August 20th at 10:00 a.m. in her 95th year at Southlake Regional Health Centre. She was beloved wife of late Kenneth G Brown. Survived by sister Elsie Miller Strachan. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews especially Lee (Crawford) Petricone of King City and Nancy Carr of Barrie. Please visit Katherine's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com