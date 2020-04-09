|
April 22, 1924 - March 25, 2020. Less than a month shy of her 96th birthday, Joyce died peacefully at her home at The Waterford Retirement Community Residence in Barrie. Daughter of the beloved Dr. Bill and Kitty Little, she was predeceased by her loving husband Charles Joseph Seagram (May 20, 1918 - January 29, 2008) and her dear brother, Dr. Bill Little (Margaret), daughter-in-law Carol (Joy) Seagram and son-in-law James Smith. She is survived by her four children, 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren: David (Martha) of Cincinnati (Tina and Phillip); Jim (Carol) of Orillia (Jason, Kathleen, Naomi and Sarah); Kathy (Jamie) Smith of Alliston (Leona, William, Julia and Grace); and Becky (John Gutteridge) of London ON (Katie and Rebecca). Joyce was "a Barrie girl" as she called herself, who graduated from St. Hilda's College, University of Toronto in 1946. Prior to marrying Charlie in 1949, she worked at Shaw's Business School and the Banting Research Institute. Joyce devoted her life to raising her children, supporting Charlie in his law career and serving her community. Joyce was a lifelong member of Trinity Anglican Church, The National May Court Club and The Gryphon Theatre Guild. Her spiritual life and civic life were very important to her. She was known as a gracious hostess who loved to entertain with good food, singing, piano playing, story-telling and an overall sense of fun. Wondering about her spring wardrobe just days prior to her passing, Joyce's love of fashion stayed with her till the end! In former years, tennis, golf, curling, Scottish country dancing, gardening and a good game of bridge were all enjoyed immensely by her. Memories of the cottage in Oro which Joyce and Charlie owned from 1956 to 2014 remain a joy to the whole family. Times shared with many dear friends, including the family of the late Mory and Gerre Baxter, will forever be cherished. Joyce was devoted to her many friends, but unfortunately mourned the loss of most of them over the years. However, for the last 8 years, she has been blessed by the companionship of many, including her dear lifelong friend, Lenore Woods and the excellent care from private caregivers and the staff at The Waterford. Joyce was a loving wife and caring mother. Her warm heart, discerning mind and generous spirit will be deeply missed. We give thanks to God for her extraordinary long full life. Funeral arrangements will be made and communicated at a later date when we can gather together to celebrate and honour her life. Tributes can be left on the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home website. You may wish to make a donation in memory of Joyce to Trinity Anglican Church, Grove Park Home or Royal Victoria Hospital.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 9, 2020