In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, and grandmother who left us 13 years ago, February 3, 2007. A wonderful mother, woman and aid, One who was better God never made, A caring soul, so loyal and true, One in a million that mother was you, Just in your judgement, full of insight, Honest and liberal and ever upright; Loved by your family and all whom you knew, A wonderful mother, that mother was you. Loved, missed and forever in our hearts Darlene Juanita, Blaine and their families.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 30, 2020
