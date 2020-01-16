|
|
Died peacefully at home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 76. Kathy of Collingwood, beloved wife of Doug for over 58 years. Loving mother of Richard and his wife Bonnie. Cherished "Grammy" of Ryan, Becky, David, Janice and Melissa and "Great-Grammy" to Zoey, Zaire and Rylan. Dear sister of Gary Shaw and his wife Eleanor. Dear sister-in-law of Carol Currie, Brian (Brenda) Potts and Anita (Allen Hopper). Kathy will also be missed by her many friends and neighbours in Collingwood and Penetanguishene. She was a kind and energetic woman who spent many hours in her flower gardens. She will be deeply missed. Private family arrangements with entombment at First Presbyterian Cemetery. If desired, a donation in Kathy's memory to the would be appreciated. For further information please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020