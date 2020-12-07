Kathleen passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Village Care Center at the age of 95 on December 2nd. Kathy as she was known to her friends and Bennie as she was known to her family was a long time resident of Penetanguishene. She led a very active life right up into her late 80's. She loved curling, golfing, boating, cooking and sewing and of course working in the garden. She was a member of the Penetanguishene Horticultural Society and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of our local Penetanguishene Legion. She travelled extensively and spent many winters in her latter years with her daughter and son-in-law in the Bahamas. Bennie (Kathy) was always on the go and ready to tackle most jobs. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Hannah Jane and son in law James Moree, granddaughters Jennie, Hannah and great grandchildren Alexander, James and Katelyn, and special family Selena, Dottie and Bob. We still can have a smile and have a laugh when we play her favourite song by Elton John "Bennie and the Jets". We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date in the spring. Mom we love you. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home



