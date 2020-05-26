Peacefully, at her beloved home overlooking Georgian Bay, with her cherished husband Ray and daughter Nicole by her side. Also, with her sister-in-law Daiva, her brother-in-law Gerry, Nicole's fiancé Aaron, and her dear furry friend Mysti. Kathleen will be missed dearly by her brothers Doug and Rob (Mary-Ann) Clayton. She was predeceased by her parents Ronald and Betty Clayton, her parents-in-law Benedict and Stase Yokubynas, and sister-in-law Chantal Clayton. Her neighbours and friends will miss her unwaveringly optimistic and welcoming spirit. Kathleen will also be well remembered by her clients and associates in the financial industry. Kathleen was taken too early from us. Throughout, her courage and strength were truly inspirational. She was a selfless soul, always putting the needs of others before her own; even when facing major challenges or crises in her life, she would always step in and lend a helping hand. She was unbelievably organized and was always someone on whom you could depend. She was a haven in trying times, and always pushed you to surpass your dreams. A teacher at heart, she leaves behind several valuable lessons that will continue to guide us. She was an incredible wife, mother, sister, friend, and person. Her caring touch, kindness, endless love and support, warmth, generosity, resilience, and dedication to all will never be forgotten. As an English Major and absolute bookworm, Kathleen loved to spend her time reading. She also loved doing puzzles (especially crosswords), playing games, going for walks, gardening, swimming, and soaking up the sun. Kathleen was foremost a family person, who focused on raising her daughter, Nicole. Kathleen was proud that Nicole is pursuing a career dedicated to helping others as a medical doctor. Alongside her family, Kathleen loved to spend time at Disney World and we have many memories of fabulous vacations there, as well as to Hawaii and Greece. We will miss her smile, laughter, and her gentle (but firm) ways. Kathleen is our sunshine - our only sunshine. We love you so much. Our world will never be the same. Per Kathleen's wishes, a celebration of life will be held in her honour at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Canadian Cancer Society. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 26, 2020.