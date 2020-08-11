1/
Kathleen "Kay" Robson
Peacefully at Chartwell-Tiffin House on Friday, August 7, 2020 on her 93rd birthday. Beloved wife of the late Leslie Robson. Loving mother of Kathryn Hamilton. Cherished grandmother of Tristan and Laura. Fondly remembered by her extended family in both England and Canada and her good friend June O'Leary. Kay was a member of the Red Hats Society and avid lawn bowler. Kay enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, reading and socializing with friends. A special thank you to Dr. Jeff Golisky and the staff at Tiffin House for their care during the last few years of Kay's life. Cremation has taken place. Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
