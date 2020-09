Passed away in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved and devoted wife of 53 years to Bob Grimley. Cherished mother of Dale and his wife Kim. Loving grandmother of Jessica, Spencer, Jenna and Justin. Predeceased by her 6 siblings. If desired, memorial donations to the OSPCA would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca