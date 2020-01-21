|
Passed away peacefully at the Markham Stouffville Hospital on Friday January 17, 2020. Kathryn was born in Brantford ON to the late Harry and Audrey Lefler. Loving mother of Laura Smit (Rick Pye), Becky Smit (Albert Andall), Iain Smit (Sherri), Kevin Smit (Ashley Kelly), and Nathan Smit. Proud grandmother of Kathryn, Adriaan, Tybious, and Kiree. Dear sister of Ken Lefler-dec (Alyson), Richard Lefler (Lori), Elaine Hudson-dec, Nancy Lefler (Dennis Diakun), Daniel Lefler, and Peggy Lefler. She will be missed by many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She is remembered with love for her strength, her kindness and her compassion. Kathie found a passion for art and filled the walls of her Lake Couchiching home with her own paintings. She built a career in office administration and was one of the first employees of Polyethics, an Orillia success story. She later moved into healthcare as she found great joy and meaning in helping those in need. Throughout her entire life, those around her knew her for her sense of humour and beautiful smile. She was a wonderful mother and friend and her memory will be cherished. The family would like to offer our sincere thanks to Dr. Dancey, the COPD Clinic staff, and all the staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital. A memorial service will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E. Orillia on Thursday January 23rd, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception and time of visiting. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children Believe, Mariposa House Hospice or to a . Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020