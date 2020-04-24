|
Kathryn "Diane" Watson passed peacefully on the morning of Sunday, April 19, 2020. Diane is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Michelle Watson and husband, Peter Mumford, and her two grand daughters, Kathryn "Brynn" Watson Mumford and Keldon Rya Watson Mumford; her older brother and his wife Brien and Sandy MacDonald; and her younger sister, Jan Rowley. Diane was born on October 16, 1936 in Orillia, Ontario. Diane grew up in Kitchener and Lindsay until the family moved to Barrie in 1954. While living in Barrie Diane travelled extensively and met Douglas Watson (deceased 2013). Diane and Doug were married in 1967. Diane worked as a legal secretary and also spent time dabbling in real estate. In 1972 Diane and Doug gave birth to their daughter, Kathryn Michelle Watson. When Diane decided to retire she and Doug would spend their time at their condo in Florida and/or travel through Europe and the United States. Diane's brightest joy in her last years were her two granddaughters. Diane doted and spoiled both of them with all of her love. Diane will be remembered for her kind heart, determination and love of music. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safer to do so. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Diane's name. to send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co Don't cry because it is over; smile because it happened.....
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 24, 2020