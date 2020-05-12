At Matthews House Hospice, Alliston on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Keith McCutcheon, in his 91st year, beloved husband of the late Meryl (Piercey). Loving father of Jim (Nancy) and Stephanie (Ted) Moody. Sadly missed by his four grandchildren, Melissa, Stephen, Samantha, Kristina, and his great-granddaughter Samantha. Dear brother of the late Bob (Beth), Helen (Arch) Brown, Don (Colleen) and Thelma (Ross) Taylor. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Respecting Keith's wishes no public visitation or funeral service will be held. For those who wish, donations in his memory to Matthews House Hospice, Alliston may be made through Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.