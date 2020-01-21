|
|
Keith McCarroll of Orr Lake passed away surrounded by the love of his family. Beloved husband of Kathy. Father of Lorie (Mark), Cindy (Gene), Michelle (Conrad), Paula and Trevor. Best Poppa Ever to Katlyn, Emma, MacKenzie, Eric, Jenna, Jeffrey, Anna, Rosalie, Rosa, Minnie and Estella. Keith's quick wit and sense of humor will be sadly missed by family and friends. A celebration of life will take place Sunday April 5, 2020 at Tangle Creek Country Club from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Family would like to thank the kind and supportive staff of Georgian Bay General Hospital and Hospice Simcoe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics Barrie or Hospice Simcoe. Words of condolence may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020