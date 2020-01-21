Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith McCarroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Claude McCarroll


1943 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith McCarroll of Orr Lake passed away surrounded by the love of his family. Beloved husband of Kathy. Father of Lorie (Mark), Cindy (Gene), Michelle (Conrad), Paula and Trevor. Best Poppa Ever to Katlyn, Emma, MacKenzie, Eric, Jenna, Jeffrey, Anna, Rosalie, Rosa, Minnie and Estella. Keith's quick wit and sense of humor will be sadly missed by family and friends. A celebration of life will take place Sunday April 5, 2020 at Tangle Creek Country Club from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Family would like to thank the kind and supportive staff of Georgian Bay General Hospital and Hospice Simcoe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics Barrie or Hospice Simcoe. Words of condolence may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -