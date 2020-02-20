|
WW II Veteran, 1st Canadian Paratroop Battalion. Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie, with his daughters by his side. Beloved husband to Jean (deceased) for 68 years, loving father of Janice (Tom Witty), Nancy (Bill Gregor) and Maureen (Andres Tamm). Proud grandfather of Andrea (Wayne), Michael, Scott, Keith (Shauna), Sabrina (Ryan), Anneli and Krista. Great grandfather to Madison, Taya, Serena and Jenna. Predeceased by brother Neil (Doris), sister Lois Dowdell (Don) and parents Victor and Lucy (nee Cable). For over 47 years, Keith worked for CN Telecommunications in Toronto and on many projects across Canada, including the CN tower. Keith was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 66 in Willowdale and Br 424 in Bala, during his retirement years, holding many service positions. As a lifetime member, Keith was the recipient of the Legion's Meritorious and Palm Leaf service awards and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal for service to his community in Muskoka Lakes. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Amica Little Lake Retirement Residence, Barrie and Dr. D. Boushy, for their excellent care and attention. A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday March 7th starting at 1pm at the Bala Community Hall, 1008 Maple St, Bala. Reception to follow at Br 424 Bala Legion, 1011 Maple St., Bala P0C 1A0 In lieu of flowers, Keith would have appreciated memorial donations to Hospice Simcoe or RVH Hospital Foundation, Barrie or to the Br 424 Bala, Royal Canadian Legion, Poppy Fund. www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 20, 2020