Of Wasaga Beach, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her 55th year. Kellie, loving mother of Wayne (Debbie), Saleh and Shayne, and stepmother to Tim, Troy and Tyler. Survived by her parents Linden Nash II and Bonnie Nash (Thompson). Remembered by her brothers Linden III (Heather) and Jayson (Judy). Proud aunt to Linden IV, Jeremy, and Dymond (Juliya and Hennessey). Kellie will be missed by her dear friend Paul and countless others. Kellie was a thoughtful and caring woman. Kellie found her passion for teaching in her early adult life in 1990. She strongly advocated for her students, focusing on Special Education. Later in life, she was an active volunteer in her community and supported those in need. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering to celebrate Kellie's life will follow at a later date. Details will be posted on Peaceful Transitions' website when determined. Please leave your condolences for the family at https://www.peacefultransition.ca/obituary/kellie-elizabeth-nash-woodlock/. Peaceful Transition Simcoe
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 23, 2020.