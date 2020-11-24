1/1
Kelly Jayne Maloney
It is with great sadness that we announce Kelly's passing on November 21, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie. Kelly Maloney in her 60th year loving wife of Ken Den Hollander for 30 years. Dear daughter of Dianne and the late Wayne Maloney and cherished sister of Susan Lauzon. Daughter in-law of Henry (the late Venita) Den Hollander and sister in-law of Jim Den Hollander. Kelly will also be remembered by her nieces, nephews and wonderful circle of friends. Memorial donations in memory of Kelly to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to ADAMS FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERIVES LTD. 445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie. Share your memories of Kelly and/or messages of condolence with the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Adams Funeral Home
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
