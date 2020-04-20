|
|
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully on April 13, 2020. Daughter of the late Harvey and Louise Crane. Beloved wife of Norman for 40 years. Loving mother of Nichole (Aaron) and Krystal (Charley). Cherished meme of Charlie, Dylan, Rylie, Kennedy, and Tatum. Dear sister of Glen (Cathie), Karin (John) and the late Gerry. Kelly is also a niece, cousin, aunt and sister-in-law to many. She was loved by all and will be missed. Cremation has taken place and a Service to honour Kelly's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 20, 2020