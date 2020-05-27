Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of family and friends on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at the age of 59. Kelly will be forever loved by her husband Chris, daughter Krista (James) and son Malcolm (Tabitha). She will be cherished always by her grandchildren Wiley and Echo. Kelly was born in Newmarket/Kettleby to parents the late Allan and Joan Judges; she will be lovingly remembered by her brothers Michael (Janice), Ted (Dianne), Don (Joan), many nieces, nephews and Alana and Bev. She will be deeply missed by many dear friends, all who knew her, and her loving Roxy. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held when possible. As her family we would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Nurses and Personal Support Workers who took such a personal interest in Kelly's care; going above and beyond. Who gave up days off and vacation time to ensure Kelly received the complex care required and in addition a special thank you Doctor Yixin Xie and to the Lyndhurst Rehabilitation Institutes Doctors and Nurses who made coming home to us possible. And of course, a special thank you to family members and friends who's kindness and regular visits provided hope, making each day just a little bit more bearable for all of us. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spinal Cord Injury Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Kelly's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 27, 2020.