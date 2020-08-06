Passed away suddenly Friday, July 24th at the age of 49 years. Loving wife and soul mate of Robert Downie who will always keep her in his heart. Loving Mother of Mackenzie and Aidan, whom she loved to the moon and back. Dear daughter of Judith Downs (Tupling), step-father Brian and father Larry Tupling, step mother Kathleen. Daughter in-law of Ian and Jill Downie of Ancaster, Brian Fayle (predeceased) and Cheryl of Guelph. Cherished sister of Lori Smith (Terry) and Tracy Tupling. Sister in-law of John (Melinda), Andrew (Tracy), Helena, Benjamin, Tom (Deb), Jeff (Shelli) and Daphne whom she had a special relationship with. Kelly recently connected with family, Axel Have (predeceased), half - sister of Kristina and Dave. Loved by so many. Her family also included all who had the pleasure of working with Kelly, lifelong friends and the many people who became close friends. Kelly started her Nursing career in Moose Factory before moving back to Orillia where she has worked in the Emergency Department for over 20 years. She was loved by her coworkers and all she served. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Unfortunately due to COVID capacity restrictions, the service will be by invitation, however, you may view the live stream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGLIu9-qr2lbuRi0n62A4SA/featured?view_as=subscriber
on Saturday afternoon, August 8th at 2 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com