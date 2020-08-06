1/1
Kelly Lynn DOWNIE RN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly Friday, July 24th at the age of 49 years. Loving wife and soul mate of Robert Downie who will always keep her in his heart. Loving Mother of Mackenzie and Aidan, whom she loved to the moon and back. Dear daughter of Judith Downs (Tupling), step-father Brian and father Larry Tupling, step mother Kathleen. Daughter in-law of Ian and Jill Downie of Ancaster, Brian Fayle (predeceased) and Cheryl of Guelph. Cherished sister of Lori Smith (Terry) and Tracy Tupling. Sister in-law of John (Melinda), Andrew (Tracy), Helena, Benjamin, Tom (Deb), Jeff (Shelli) and Daphne whom she had a special relationship with. Kelly recently connected with family, Axel Have (predeceased), half - sister of Kristina and Dave. Loved by so many. Her family also included all who had the pleasure of working with Kelly, lifelong friends and the many people who became close friends. Kelly started her Nursing career in Moose Factory before moving back to Orillia where she has worked in the Emergency Department for over 20 years. She was loved by her coworkers and all she served. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Unfortunately due to COVID capacity restrictions, the service will be by invitation, however, you may view the live stream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGLIu9-qr2lbuRi0n62A4SA/featured?view_as=subscriber on Saturday afternoon, August 8th at 2 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved