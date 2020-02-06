Home

ALBROUGH, Ken C. Passed away bravely surrounded by love at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 77, of Port Severn. Beloved husband of Francine. Loving father of Alan & his wife Debbie. Cherished granddad of Chris, Rob, and Andy. Loving brother of Steve & his wife Kathy. Survived by his daughter Susan & her husband Mike Szotak. Following cremation a celebration of his life will be held in the Spring. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Ken may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 6, 2020
