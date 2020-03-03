|
|
Passed away with his family and friends by his side at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in his 71st year. Beloved husband of Sue Fraser (nee Marion). Loving father of Choya Fraser (Danielle) and the late Regina Beauchamp (survived by Norman). Cherished grandfather of Mackayla Beauchamp, Robyn and Harper Fraser. Dear brother of Don Fraser (Tilly), Sandy James (Don), Jimmy Fraser (Debbie), William Fraser (Michelle) and predeceased by Gail Anne Fraser. Son of the late Howard Fraser and Regina Fraser (nee Trudeau). He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ken was the Senator of the Georgian Bay Metis Council. He had an extreme passion for fishing and was always willing to share his knowledge. Visitation will be held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home on Friday March 6th from 1-4 p.m. A traditional service will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel. If desired, donations to the Midland S.P.C.A. or the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 3, 2020