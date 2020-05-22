Unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Kneeshaw). Loving brother of Jean (late Fred) Zielke, Edward Matchett (Jane Dermott) and Gail Anderson. Dear brother-in-law of Dianne (late Doug) Fuller, Allan (Jean) Kneeshaw and Nancy (Howard) Connolly. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. A private family burial will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery, Coulson's Hill. In Ken's memory, donations may be made to St. Peter's Anglican Church, Churchill or to Churchill United Church. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 22, 2020.