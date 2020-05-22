Ken Matchett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ken's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Kneeshaw). Loving brother of Jean (late Fred) Zielke, Edward Matchett (Jane Dermott) and Gail Anderson. Dear brother-in-law of Dianne (late Doug) Fuller, Allan (Jean) Kneeshaw and Nancy (Howard) Connolly. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. A private family burial will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery, Coulson's Hill. In Ken's memory, donations may be made to St. Peter's Anglican Church, Churchill or to Churchill United Church. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved