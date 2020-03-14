|
|
Hill; Kendyl Dianne (BA Honours Ancient Greek & Roman Studies, Trent University; Graduate of OSS and East Oro Public School) September 11 ,1998 - March 9, 2020 Taken far too soon with so much left to accomplish on Monday March 9, 2020 at the age of 21. Kendyl, beloved daughter of Larry and Pam Hill. Cherished sister of Ryan Hill (Kristen). Loving partner of Nathan Leach. Dear granddaughter of Harold Peckham and Irene (predeceased) and the late Joan Hill. Loved niece of Ted Hill (Nancy), Tim Hill (Wendy), John Hill, George Hill (Kathy), Dianne Schneider (Barry), Heather Beatty (Mike) and Melissa Crerar. Sadly missed by Sandra, Jimothy & Alex Leach, cousins Donna DeSantos (Amanda & Tessa), Julie Mori (Dino), Sam Crerar (AKA Sammers), Joe Crerar and Matthew Beatty. Great Aunts and Uncles Earl Grigg (Lori), Charles Wallis (Evelyn predeceased), and the late Charles Grigg (the late Mary) and the late Marg Nixon. Her best friend Cobalt. Forever remembered by many other family and friends. Living on in the memories of her best friend Hannah Balkwill and her Trent U Family. Kendyl was driven and enjoyed playing rugby, camping, kayaking and being a ski instructor at Horseshoe Valley. Her love of all things beautiful drove her to a career in curatorship and museum studies. Her joyful disposition made her a natural leader and a fierce warrior for social justice. She was a crafty free spirit that had a sense of humour which enveloped all those around her. She was loved by everyone she came into contact with. "Our Heaven on Earth". Following cremation, visitation will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Orillia, 99 Peter St. N., on Friday March 20, 2020 from 1 pm until time of Memorial Service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to a Scholarship in memory Kendyl (cheques payable to Lawrence Hill, to be held in trust) would be appreciated, collected by Mundell's Funeral Home. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 14, 2020