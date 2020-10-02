Passed away peacefully at his home in Loretto, ON Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in his 81st year. Loving husband of Sandra (nee Ferris). Loved dad of Todd Breedon (Dianne), Keith Breedon, Dennis Breedon (Kelly), Barbara Maw (Jim), Brenda Koivula (Ari) and Kent Breedon (Dawn). Loved grandpa of Nevin, Kristin, Danielle, Jamie, Sondra, Kalvin, Katelyn, Kelsey, Kyle, Kendra, Kristeen, Justin, Janelle, Ainsley, Cameron, Collin, Curtis and Carson. Loved great grandpa of Penny Lane, Peregrin, Claire, Wesley, Paisley and Frankie. Predeceased by his siblings Audrey Chreston, Murray Breedon, Marjorie Waller and Earl Breedon. Funeral service was held at Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston on Friday, October 2, 2020. If so desired memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.