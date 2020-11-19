1/
Kenneth Breedon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We would like to thank our family, friends and neighbours for their sympathy, kindness, and support during dads illness and passing. The visits, food, flowers, cards and generous donations were greatly appreciated. Our sincere thanks are extended to the Saint Elizabeth Nurses and Psws, Dr. Kula and Dr. Nishikawa. Your compassion, dedication and guidance given to our family will never be forgotten. Thank you to Deacon Pam Alderson for the beautiful service. To Janelle and Cameron for their heartfelt eulogy, and Kristeen for her solo. To the pallbearers Paul, Nevin, Cameron, Collin, Curtis and Carson. Thank you to Grant Drury and his team of Drurys Funeral Home for your expertise and compassion. And Lady Di Flowers for the beautiful arrangements. The Breedon Family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved