|
|
With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Kenneth Brian Maheu on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital in his 62nd year. Predeceased by his father Robert Maheu Sr. Ken is survived by his mother Marina Maheu, his brothers Bob (Cheryl) and Rod. Ken will be deeply missed by his partner Debbie Vallee and her two children Chris Vallee (Tamara) and Lee Vallee (Denise). Papa Ken to Lindsay and Brooke Vallee. Uncle to Jennifer (Dino), Rob and Ryan. Great-uncle to Logan. Ken will be remembered for his love of sports, particularly football but most of all, he will be remembered as a loving son, brother, step-father, uncle and friend. Ken was well known and loved by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaricremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 27, 2020