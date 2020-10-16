1/1
Kenneth Craig "Kenny" Moore
On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his residence in Wasaga Beach in his 77th year. Kenny, beloved brother of Gary and his wife Jennifer, Peggy and her husband Dan, Sheila and her husband Mike. Fondly remembered by his nieces Tracey and Heather, and his nephews Greg, Scott, Bryan, Corey and James. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Wilda, and his brothers Gordon and Noel. Private cremation arrangements. Remembrances to the Wasaga Beach Public Library would be appreciated. To sign Kenny's Book of Memories please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 16, 2020.
