Kenneth Douglas Caulton born February 21, 1947 passed peacefully November 2, 2020 in his 73rd year. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Donna, his girls Cheri (Steven), Jennifer (Kevin) and Jacqueline (Kelly); and his grandkids CJ, Aubrey, Ethan, and Ember. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the RVH Cancer Care Centre or Hospice Simcoe in his memory. His family would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone for all of their support.



