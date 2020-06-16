"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his faithful servants." Psalm 116:15 Although family and friends mourn the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Kenneth George Wesley Phipps, we rejoice in knowing he is alive more than ever now, praising his Heavenly Father for all eternity. Kenneth will be lovingly remembered by his wife Mary Leone, his children Mary Anne (Brad), David (Natalie) and Robert (Alison) and his six grandchildren Logan, Sawyer (Aimee), Mariah, Kalyn, Madelyn and Jake. One of five siblings, Kenneth grew up on a farm just outside of Thornbury, Ontario. After graduating with an Honours Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Guelph and a teaching degree from the University of Toronto, he taught science, agriculture and horticulture at Banting Memorial High School for 35 years. Remembering hundreds of his students by name, Mr. Phipps began one of the most successful agricultural programs in Simcoe County. His students benefited from animals, a barn, gardens and a prolific greenhouse. Ken loved his community and the people of Alliston. He was a past president of the Alliston District Horticultural Society, a Registered Ontario Master Gardener and a founding member of the local Master Gardener program here in Simcoe County. Ken served 10 years with the St. John's Ambulance. He and his wife Mary Leone served as mission volunteers in Grenada and in the Barbados with YWAM (Youth with a Mission). They had many wonderful years travelling the globe together. Ken lived out his faith daily. He participated in his weekly bible study groups and was a long-standing member of St. Andrew's Anglican Church here in Alliston as well as St. George's Anglican Church in Thornbury. Ken's family would invite you to share your thoughts, memories or stories at www.druryfuneralcentre.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Matthew's House or a charity of your choice. A private family celebration of his life will be held at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Alliston. The Phipps family express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Matthew's House for the wonderful, loving care provided.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 16, 2020.