Kenneth Herbert (Ken) King passed away peacefully in Barrie at 93 years old. Born in Croydon, Surrey, England, Ken earned a degree in Geotechnical Engineering from King's College, London University in 1948, and worked as a Professional Engineer for nearly 50 years. Ken married Jean Margaret Simpson in 1951 and together emigrated to Canada in 1957. Ken was known for his dry humour and quick wit, and was especially adept at wordplay. As well as being passionate about classical music, Ken was a keen photographer and captured many moments of family life. Ken is survived by Jean (his wife of 69 years), his children (Stephen, Peter, Wendy, Andrew), grandchildren (Patrick, Miles, Sarah, Robert, Jessica, Jeffrey, Simon, Brian, Christopher, Lily), and great-grandchildren (Skylar, Ariah, Owen). He will be greatly missed by all. Thanks to the nurses, doctors, and staff at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie and Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare in Bracebridge, all the PSWs, and the staff and volunteers at IOOF Odd Fellow & Rebekah Home for the care and assistance provided over the past year and a half. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peaceful Transition.



