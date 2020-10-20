It is with great sadness that the family of Ken Waltenbury announce his passing on October 14th, 2020. Ken was the son of the late Arthur Waltenbury and the late Rose Waltenbury. Survived by his dear wife, Mary Beausoleil. Ken was the loving Father of Jamie (Jen), Tammy (CJ), Nicole (the late Steve) Gary, Allan (Chantel), Shawn (Kim). Ken leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Robin, Cody, Jeremy, Dustin, Cody, Meagan, Braeden, Lee, Brody and great grandchildren Evelyn and Mercy. Survived by his loving siblings, Brian (Germaine), Larry (Jo), David (May), Ross (Angie), Sharon (Brendan) and Randy (Denise). Ken will be deeply missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada-Ontario Branch. Because of restrictions due to Covid 19, a private service for immediate family was held in Ken's Honour. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca