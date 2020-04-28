|
Passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving husband of Victoria for 54 years. Cherished father of Joseph Paddison, Tammi Rapsch (Scott), and Tara Fullan (Shawn). Grandfather to Jesse, Jade (John), Sontauna, Chelsie, Tristan, and Taylor. Great grandfather to Kevin and Sophie. Dear brother of Gail (Bob), Marilyn (Paul), Albert (Diane), June (Mike), and predeceased by his sister Kathleen. Brother-in-law to Crystal (Brian). A family service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2 o'clock p.m. Memorial donations to the Lions Club would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca Because provincial directives only allow 10 individuals to attend a funeral service, Ken's family wish to invite extended family and friends to attend virtually on Friday, April 24th at 2 p.m. by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020