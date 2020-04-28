Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Paddison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Lloyd Paddison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Lloyd Paddison Obituary
Passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving husband of Victoria for 54 years. Cherished father of Joseph Paddison, Tammi Rapsch (Scott), and Tara Fullan (Shawn). Grandfather to Jesse, Jade (John), Sontauna, Chelsie, Tristan, and Taylor. Great grandfather to Kevin and Sophie. Dear brother of Gail (Bob), Marilyn (Paul), Albert (Diane), June (Mike), and predeceased by his sister Kathleen. Brother-in-law to Crystal (Brian). A family service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2 o'clock p.m. Memorial donations to the Lions Club would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca Because provincial directives only allow 10 individuals to attend a funeral service, Ken's family wish to invite extended family and friends to attend virtually on Friday, April 24th at 2 p.m. by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -