Kenneth Michael Vaillancourt
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Tomkins House Hospice on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Corinne (nee Moreau). Devoted brother of Ernest (Yvette), Anita Jilesen (Cornelius), the late Bob, Patrick (Doreen), James (Shirley), Kathleen Cote (Tim), Dennis (Cindy), Roger (Bev) and Carol O'Neil (John). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews of the Vaillancourt and Moreau families. Predeceased by his parents Gerald and Cecile Vaillancourt. Son-in-law of Betty Moreau (nee Preston) and the late Rudolph "Rudy". He was the cherished brother-in-law to the late Richard Moreau, Marilyn Kennedy (Stephen) and Janet Hurst (Jamie Dore). Ken will be fondly remembered by his friends at Community Living Huronia and the Special Olympics. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Hospice Huronia Tomkins House, 948 Fuller Avenue, Penetanguishene would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
