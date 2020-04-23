|
Although dementia had already taken him, we are saddened by the passing on April 18, 2020 of Kenneth Thurlow Farquharson, aged 94, in Kingston, Ontario. Previously from Alliston, Newmarket, Lake Wilcox and Toronto, he is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Betty Ruth (nee Barkey) and his children, Lee Farquharson and Colleen Killingsworth of Calgary, and Julie Clark (nee Farquharson) of Kingston. Remembered by his grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Sarah Webster (nee Clark) and Christian Webster (daughter April) of Kingston and Maegan Ross (nee Clark) and Chris Ross (children Owen and Elissa) of Calgary. Ken was a building contractor in York Region and long-time member of Green Briar (Alliston) and Barbershop (Thornhill) choruses. He always could come up with words for a toast, and often said: "Keep Smiling! A smile is never out of style." Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will occur when circumstances allow. If you wish to do so, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.
